IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- The 64A District Court in Ionia will have a bench warrant amnesty period that began on Monday until Jan. 3, 2020.

Individuals with open bench warrants for failing to pay fines and costs, failure to appear or failure to comply with court order can clear their warrants by presenting themselves to the 64A District Court probation department during regular business hours -- 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The 64A District Court is located at 100 W. Main St. in Ionia.

Upon turning themselves in, people behind on fines and costs will be allowed to resume a payment schedule. Those with missed court dates will be given new dates.

The bench warrants will then be canceled and the defendant will be free to leave.

This extends only to the Ionia District Court. Warrants from other courts are still valid and may result in arrest.

