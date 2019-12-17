IONIA, Mich. — A crowd gathered in Ionia Monday night to honor a young cancer victim.

Five-year-old Peyton Dennis lost his battle with brain cancer over the weekend.

"Even though he was five years old, he was able to touch so many people," said Donnette Vasquez, a family member.

Hundreds showed up in downtown Ionia for a candlelight vigil honoring the young boy.

"It just goes to show how Peyton touched everyone's life, it also shows that he had a life of purpose," said Vasquez.

Peyton was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) in February. His mother said doctors gave him three months to a year to live.

DIPG is a type of terminal brain cancer.

After Peyton got his diagnosis, his family created a bucket list of things they wanted to accomplish for him. One goal was met when the 5-year-old was named an honorary deputy the Ionia County Sheriff's Office.

"He just loves the whole lights and sirens and the police. He just enjoyed all of it," said Vasquez.

Peyton also loved trains and earlier this year he was given a special ride on the Coopersville and Marne Railway.

"It was great. We had a very good time as a family all together and just loved the experience. He got to sit with Santa and it was awesome just to see the big train," said Vasquez.

