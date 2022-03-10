x
19-year-old driver killed after losing control of vehicle, striking tree

Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Ionia County Thursday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on W Peck Road in Boston Township. A Toyota Tacoma, driven by a 19-year-old man from the Grand Rapids area, was traveling eastbound when the driver lost control and struck a tree.

Police say the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the crash happened. 

The driver was killed in the accident. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.

This incident remains under investigation.

