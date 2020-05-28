Ionia County allows public to speak on immigrant detention facility

The board of commissioners decided not to vote on the subject. They held a press conference for the community this morning.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — The Iona County board of commissioners have decided to not vote on a new immigrant detention facility. They took the subject off the agenda at Tuesday night's meeting, and decided to not take it up in the future.

Thursday morning, residents got the chance to speak on the plan in an online press conference. Among those who joined the conversation was immigrant rights advocates.

Last year, Immigrant Centers of America tried to establish a different detention facility in the town of East Grand Rapids, but their offer to buy the Deerfield Correctional Facility was rejected by Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The proposed facility in Ionia County wouldn't need state approval, as it would be on private property, but the corporation still wants cooperation from the community.

