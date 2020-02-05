ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 10-year-old boy died in a single car crash that also injured a 33-year-old man and a 9-year-old girl Friday night in Ionia County.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene at Clinton Trail west of Tasker Road around 8:48 p.m.

The initial investigation found a vehicle was heading west on Clinton Trail, when the 33-year-old man driving the vehicle lost control and went off the road. The vehicle rolled several times.

The driver was transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids with non-life threatening injuries. A 9-year-old girl was brought to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

MSP said speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.

