Man arrested after holding two women hostage

The suspect is facing several felony charges, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office said in a press release.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 47-year-old man is in custody after he assaulted a woman and held her and another woman hostage.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, deputies along with Michigan State Police troopers, were called to a home in the 9000 block of W. Clarksville Road early Wednesday.

When authorities arrived to the area, they learned that a 47-year-old man hit a woman in the head with a sawed off shotgun. The sheriff's office said the woman was then forced into the home and held hostage at gunpoint.

When police got to the home, the suspect was distracted enough that the victim was able to get out of the house and hide outside. The sheriff's office then learned there was another women inside.

Given the nature of the incident, the Ionia County Critical Incident Team worked with FBI trained hostage negotiators. After several hours of a standoff with the suspect, the suspect surrendered to authorities and came out of the house.

The second woman inside was located unharmed.

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office said the suspect is awaiting arraignment on several felony charges.

