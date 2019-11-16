BOSTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Ionia County Central Dispatch says they responded to a report of a hunter who was shot Saturday evening.

The call came in just before 5:30 p.m. for a man who was shot in Boston Township.

First responders headed to the scene at W. Grand River Avenue and Kyser Road.

Dispatchers could not confirm the extent of the hunter's injuries at this time.

Friday was opening day in Michigan, and one man died in West Michigan after his canoe tipped over on a hunting trip in Amber Township. Two young boys were also injured in Grayling when their father's gun discharged and fragments hit them.

