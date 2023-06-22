Ionia County deputies exchange gunfire with man in mental health crisis

Dispatchers sent deputies to a home where a man was threatening to take his own life, and they found the man with a gun in the garage.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies exchanged gunfire with a man who was threatening to take his own life Wednesday evening, the Ionia County Sheriff's Office says.

Ionia County Central Dispatch received a call around 9 p.m. Wednesday about a man in a mental health crisis in Ionia Township.

Deputies responded to the call where the sheriff's office says they found a man with a gun in the garage.

Law enforcement was able to get everyone outside of the home to safety, and then they tried to de-escalate the situation by talking to him.

While they were talking with the man, deputies said they used a "less than lethal option" to subdue him.

The sheriff's office says the man became irate, turned his gun on the deputies and fired at them.

An exchange of gunfire ensued and deputies shot the man.

Officers on the scene say they gave lifesaving aid to the man, and he was later taken to the hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Michigan State Police responded to the scene and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental crisis, there is help available. You can call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 24/7 to speak with someone. It's free and confidential support.

