Authorities: SUV crossed center line into path of oncoming semi in Ionia County

The extent of any injuries sustained in the crash is unclear at this time. An Aero Med helicopter appears to be at the scene.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies with the Ionia County Sheriff's Office are investigating an SUV vs semi crash at Belding Road near Deitz Road Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m.

Authorities said the SUV was headed eastbound on Belding when it crossed the center line and struck the semi headed in the opposite direction.

The impact blew out the frame and wheels of the semi-trailer.

Authorities said medics flew the SUV's driver to the hospital for treatment.

The semi's driver wasn't hurt.

Traffic is still being diverted in both directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.

