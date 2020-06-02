IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of the department's only K9 officer, Dinar, who died on Friday, Jan. 31.

According to the Ionia Sentinel, Dinar was a German Shepherd born in the Netherlands. He served the Ionia County Sheriff's Office since December 2013.

Dinar's death was "completely unexpected," his handler, Sgt. Dion Sower, said to the Sentinel. Sower said he wasn't feeling well days before his death.

Veterinarians believe Dinar had a liver problem.

Dinar was trained for narcotics detection, tracking and trailing, article searches, suspect apprehension and handler protection, Sower said. He called Dinar an "all purpose dog."

He was the only K9 officer at the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, he replaced the sheriff's office former K-9 Kramer.

The Ionia County Central Dispatch Center said it will take several months to find Dinar's replacement because of how long the selection process takes.

The Sentinel said Dinar would have turned 9 on Feb. 16.

