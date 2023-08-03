Rockford driver loses control on slippery roads, collides with semi, snow plow

Slippery road conditions caused the man's car to slide into both a semi truck and an Ionia County snow plow. He sustained minor injuries.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A 25-year-old man was injured in a crash involving a semi truck and a snow plow in Ionia County Friday.

Deputies say the crash happened on westbound I-96 near Jordan Lake Road around 4:15 a.m. A 25-year-old Rockford man driving a 2015 Mercedes Benz had been approaching an Ionia County plow when he attempted to slow down.

The car slid on the snowy road, and the car crashed into the side of a semi truck. The car then slid into the back of the plow truck.

The man was treated for minor injuries and released. The drivers of the semi truck and plow were both uninjured.

Deputies say speed and snowy road conditions contributed to the crash. Drivers are reminded to drive slowly and leave plenty of space between cars when road conditions deteriorate.

