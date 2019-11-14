IONIA COUNTY, Mich — A 47-year-old man hit a tree while driving on West Blue Water Highway after he suffered a "medical issue" according to the Ionia County Sheriff's Department.

He and his 15-year-old passenger, from Ionia, were taken to the hospital for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on the highway near Lucky Lane.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.