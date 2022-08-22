x
Police: Bomb threat against Ionia elementary school not credible

The school will be closed Monday as a precaution. This would have been the school's first day of classes.
Credit: Ionia Public Schools

IONIA, Mich. — Boyce Elementary School in Ionia will be closed Monday following an overnight bomb threat, according to school officials.

The bomb threat came in around 3:45 a.m., and authorities conducted searches of the elementary school with K-9 units. 

While law enforcement says the threat does not appear to be credible, Boyce Elementary School will be closed for investigation and out of an abundance of caution. This would have been the school's first day of classes.

Other schools in the Ionia Public Schools district will remain open Monday.

