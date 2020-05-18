Prison guard shoots prisoner to stop weekend fight

Prisoners were fighting in two yards. Warning shots were fired, but the fighting continued.

IONIA, Mich. — Authorities say a guard shot a prisoner at a prison in western Michigan during an outdoor fight between inmates.

The shooting occurred Sunday at Michigan Reformatory in Ionia County, 40 miles east of Grand Rapids.

Prisoners were fighting in two yards. Warning shots were fired, but the fighting continued. That's when a guard in a tower shot a prisoner in the upper arm.

He wasn't seriously injured.

Testing for the coronavirus at the prison was postponed Monday as a result of the incident.

