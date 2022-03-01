Ionia Public Schools: Student became ill after eating 'laced' candy at high school

The student has recovered, and the school is working on disciplinary action as the investigation continues.

IONIA, Mich. — Ionia Public Schools sent home a notice to parents Tuesday after a student ingested candy that made them severely ill.

The incident happened Monday at Ionia High School, the school says.

A student became sick after eating candy given to them by another student, so staff called in emergency medical help.

The student is doing well now, and school officials say parents of everyone involved have been contacted.

School officials have reason to believe the candy was laced with an unknown substance, and staff are working with law enforcement to get to the bottom of the issue.

School administration is in the process of disciplinary, corrective and/or remedial action they find appropriate.

Because of the nature of the investigation and privacy laws, the school won't comment further or provide any more details.

Ionia Public Schools Superintendent Benjamin Gurk said in a note to parents that he's hoping this can be a learning opportunity moving forward.

"Although this may be a difficult topic to discuss, we believe this is a good opportunity for positive communications with our students and we encourage parents to also take this opportunity to speak with your children about the dangers of drug use," Gurk said in the letter.

Counselors and social workers at the school are continuing to collaborate with teaching staff about living drug-free.

