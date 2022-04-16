Ionia Public Schools announces passing of 5th grade teacher

Due to this loss, classes are canceled at Twin Rivers Elementary for Monday, April 18. Therapy dogs and school counselors will be available for students.

IONIA, Mich. — The Ionia Public Schools community is mourning after the sudden loss of an elementary school teacher in the district.

Twin Rivers Elementary teacher Chris Zech passed away unexpectedly Friday morning due to natural causes, according to an announcement on the district's Facebook page.

"Mr. Zech will always be remembered for his humor, compassion, and the love he had for his students, colleagues and school," reads the announcement. "We are all better for having had him in our lives."

Due to this loss, classes are canceled at Twin Rivers Elementary for Monday, April 18. Zech's fifth grade students and their families are welcome to come to the school between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to talk with school counselors and support teams. Therapy dogs will also be available.

School will resume on Tuesday, April 19, and support teams will continue to be available for students throughout the day.

Zech's class will be taught by Christina Frost, who works as a literacy specialist for the school and previously taught fifth grade, for the remainder of the school year.

