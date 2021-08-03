Iowa man busted in GR area child sex sting

Investigators say Dennis Patrick Reid, from Oskaloosa, Iowa, had plans to travel to Grandville in July to have sex with a minor.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An Iowa man is facing federal charges for allegedly planning to sexually assault what he thought was a 12-year-old girl from Grandville.

Investigators say Dennis Patrick Reid, from Oskaloosa, Iowa, had plans to travel to Grandville in July to have sex with a minor.

Back in May, a Special Agent with Homeland Security acting undercover received a private message from Reid on an online chatroom who spoke about incest, sex and being “open minded” saying “age didn’t matter”.

The undercover agent was acting if she was a single woman with a child.

Investigators say Reid admitted to the undercover agent that he had previously engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl who was the daughter of a friend who lived near him.

Investigators say Reid had expressed a desire to make his relationship with the 12-year-old long-term saying he enjoyed being with “younger girls but only if they are willing”.

The criminal complaint shows Reid planned to drive to Michigan from Iowa after work on July 29th. He planned to get a hotel room at the Best Western Plus, 3825 28th Street in Grandville.

Reid went as far as sending a picture of his truck to the undercover agent saying he was preparing for the trip by changing the fluids and getting a tune up.

He also sent a picture of a necklace he says he planned to bring during a meet up with the mother for a cup of coffee at Russ’ Restaurant, 2340 29th Street in Wyoming and then go back to her home.

Investigators say Reid had planned to stay in Michigan until Sunday, August 2 and suggested he would come back the weekend of August 13 and do it again.

According to court documents, Reid expressed concern that the undercover was involved with law enforcement saying he had a “nightmare” that he was being arrested and when they put the cuffs on him, he woke up.

Reid is charged with persuading or enticing a minor and attempting to travel out of state to engage in illicit sexual conduct or attempts to do so.

He is expected in United States District Court in Grand Rapids at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.