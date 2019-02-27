KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The newest teen trend has supposedly hit the scene: the 48-hour challenge.

Reports have swept the country over an alleged teen trend which reportedly encourages kids to run away for two days in hopes of sparking social media attention.

“To get posts from their parents or friends, things like that where they can possibly earn a point system for how many shares or likes they get for them being missing,” Sgt. Eric Wiler of the Wyoming Police Department said.

The challenge made headlines before in 2017 and now police are reporting word of the challenge happening again. Police in New Mexico and Indiana both reported suspicious teen disappearances, but could not find a definite link to the challenge. There have been no confirmed cases of the challenge in the U.S. to date, which is leading many to think the entire challenge is a hoax.

Hoax or not, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says their team has heard about it.

“ We do have school resource officers in almost every district, and they are well aware of the challenge it’s something that is talked about and they have seen mention of it on some social media within their districts,” Sgt. Joel Roon said.

However, Kent authorities have not received any reports that the challenge is happening in West Michigan.

“That doesn’t mean that parents shouldn’t be concerned, and this is a golden opportunity for parents to capitalize on an educational moment, a teachable moment to talk about the dangers surrounding a challenge like this,” Sgt. Roon said.

At the moment there are no reports of the 48-hour challenge taking place in West Michigan. Police say they will continue treating every report of a missing child seriously, and they encourage the community to call their local authorities if they hear about someone taking part in the challenge.

