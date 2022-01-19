Is there a baby formula shortage? West MI mom struggles to find products in stores

"You go down the aisles, and it doesn't matter what store it is, they're completely empty."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Melissa Harleff is the mother to 8-month-old Austin. Lately, she has had a hard timing finding the formula he needs to eat in West Michigan stores.

"You go down the aisles," said Harleff, "And it doesn't matter what store it is, they're completely empty."

She said this has been a challenge for months. She sometimes shops online on Amazon or eBay, and once drove more than an hour to find what her son needs in a store. She tried another brand she did found, but it made Austin sick.

"I give them four ounce bottles instead of eight ounces," said Harleff, "I mix baby cereal in with it so he feels more fall. And you know, I really hate to do that to him, but you know, it's like, what do we do?"

A spokesperson for Walgreens said they are seeing a greater demand for baby formula nationwide. "As a result Walgreens has worked diligently with our suppliers to ensure we have enough supply to cover customer demand. There may however be temporary and/or isolated shortages of specific products. We refer you to the manufacturers for questions on supply of individual products. For customers looking for items, our website updates with the latest available store inventory information frequently throughout the day."

Spartan Nash, which owns D&W stores and Family Fare in West Michigan, said, "We can confirm there are infant formula supply challenges across the country, and we are working with our manufacturers to keep our shelves as stocked as possible."

13 ON YOU SIDE also reached out to Meijer, Walmart, CVS, and Target, but they did not respond to comment.

"We're their parents, we're supposed to make sure that they have everything that they need," said Harleff, "And not have to worry and freak out over not knowing how to feed our kids. Like, it's really hard."

Meanwhile, according to Human Milk Banking Association of North America, there is an increased demand for donor breast milk as well. In some places nationwide, there is a decline in milk donations.

In West Michigan, Bronson Mothers' Milk Bank in Kalamazoo supplies donated breast milk to NICUs all over the state. They are not currently facing a critical stage in their supply. However, they are seeing that increased in demand "significantly."

"So, we want to be proactive in keeping up our supply," said Laura Rall, milk bank donor coordinator, "So that we are always able to meet that demand."

Although, Rall said the milk bank was not immune to supply chain challenges. Late last year, they had trouble getting enough bottles. That has since been resolved.

"We had to make some adjustments in our facility of making sure that we have an adequate supply to serve all of our needs," said Rall.

