Is your district out of snow days? What happens now?

Several school districts in West Michigan have already used the allowed number of snow days, but it's not just weather that's causing the closures.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Between winter weather and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some school districts in West Michigan are already running out of the allowed number of 'snow days,' or forgiven days.

"Superintendents and administrators are having to make really tough calls on whether or not to hold school," said Kyle Guerrant, Deputy Superintendent of Finance and Operations for the Michigan Department of Education.

In the State of Michigan, the law allows for districts to have six 'forgiveness' days. Guerrant said they are commonly referred to as 'snow days' because that's what they are most used for.

"But the law has language in there describing them essentially as acts of God," he said. "So it could be anything from a weather event to a water main break."

This year, schools have also been forced to close after copycat threats that followed the deadly November shooting at Oxford High School.

The law requires public schools to schedule 180 school days, and at least 1900 hours of construction in order to receive their full amount of state aid funding. If schools are closed more than their allowed number of forgiven days, they must make them up, even if that means extending the school year.

"And COVID has really complicated that in terms of the sheer number of days that districts are struggling with," said Guerrant.

Districts like Holland Public Schools, which is already at their maximum of 6 forgiveness days, two of which were due to COVID.

"There's been a lot to consider this year, but no matter what the situation is, we are going to make the right call on what is safest for our students, and deal with any extra days when the time comes," said Jason Craner, Marketing and Communications Director for Holland Public Schools.

The state law also allows districts to request an additional three days of forgiven time at the approval of the State Superintendent.

"According to the law, districts must use the days before they can apply to have them forgiven," explained Kyle Guerrant, "so there is no pre-approval if, let's say, a major storm is expected to come in."

Guerrant explained that the department is likely to approve them, but can only allow three additional days (for a total of nine), but no more, according to the law.

MDE has already received six requests for those additional three days so far this year, including Ludington, Muskegon and Newaygo, and more are expected.

Guerrant added that it may be up to the state legislature to consider giving districts even more time off.

"Given the impact of COVID this year, you're going have a lot more districts that are going to be over that cap of nine days," he said, "so you there are conversations within the education community, along with the legislature about whether or not there should there be additional flexibility."

And when it comes to those conversations at both the local and state levels, Guerrant called it a "balancing act."

"Because we have to think about how to provide some level of additional flexibility given the circumstances," he said, "while also realizing that students want to be in school, and we want students to be in school."

He explained that additional forgiveness might also be a challenge because many children rely on their free school meals.

"I know that that is something that runs through the superintendents' minds as they make that call at four o'clock in the morning," said Jason Craner. "They are wondering what's going to happen when lunchtime comes around."

"It's really a tough, tough process for administrators when it comes to closing school," said Kyle Guerrant.

And that's a sentiment echoed and felt by Coopersville Area Public Schools Superintendent, Matt Spencer.

"It's really not fun," he said, "and this year, there's a number of variables and layers that make it even more challenging than just normal snow days."

Coopersville schools are only at four 'forgiveness' days so far, which means they have a bit more wiggle room, but Spencer said that even if they do hit the thresholds, they'll figure out how to adjust in the best interest of the students.

"School is the absolute best place for our kids," he said, "so unless there's a real issue, we're going to do everything we possibly can to be in session."

So if West Michigan districts do go over the nine-day threshold, what's next? Kyle Guerrant said they might have to shorten spring breaks, or extend school calendars by the number of days they've closed beyond their allotment of forgiven days.

"So at this point, there is an ability for districts to make some adjustments to some of the other already-scheduled breaks," he said, "but it's again that balancing act at the local level between administrators and school boards to decide what makes the most sense for their community."

"It's just a lot of working together, and making great decisions that are best for kids," said Jason Craner.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.