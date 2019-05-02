VERNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 26-year-old Isabella County man was killed while using a tire changing machine Monday afternoon.

It happened just before 1:30 p.m. at 2000 East Grass Lake Road. The Isabella County Sheriff's Office sent deputies to the scene on reports that a man was severely injured after a tire exploded while it was being worked on.

When deputies arrived they found 26-year-old Ethan Gage, of Vernon Township, had sustained severe trauma to his face and head. He died at the scene.

Investigators determined Gage was using the tire changing machine to replace some farm implement tires when the accident occurred.

No other information was provided, however authorities will continue to investigate the situation.

