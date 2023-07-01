"It just makes just a huge difference": Grand Rapids Women's Center expands facility and Business Boutique.

The boutique allows women in need to "shop" for free for professional clothing.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Women's Resource Center of Grand Rapids opened the doors to its new and expanded facility this week, as well as its improved Business Boutique.

This boutique allows women in need to "shop" for free for new or gently used professional clothing.

Tatum Hawkins is the Director of Development and Communications at the Women's Resource Center.

"A lot of the women that we serve, they're experiencing poverty, and brand new workplace clothing, it's just not on their priority list of needs," Hawkins said. "They're focusing on basic needs for their family, or paying the rent."

On Monday, the Center kicked off a partnership with the Woodland Mall to expand their Business Boutique. Volunteers "shopped" for donations at stores like J. Jill, with tens of thousands of dollars to spend.

"We were brought to tears when we were told that we had a $35,000 budget," Hawkins said.

She added that having new clothing helps build confidence in the workplace and beyond.

"It will make the women feel good, feel confident, give them that extra boost of confidence and empowerment to go and land that job interview or go and land that that raise that they've been looking for," Hawkins said.

These clothes will go straight to the newly opened Center on Madison Avenue. The organization held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $2.8 million facility on Wednesday. The organization hopes it will help them bring their resources to more women in West Michigan.

"Women truly are the backbone of this community. When women thrive, our community thrives," Hawkins said. "We are committed to do any and everything that we can do to serve women, especially women that are underserved in the community."