FURN on Leonard replenishes its inventory with overstock furniture from Wayfair and Target almost weekly as they sell product.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you've been waiting a while for some furniture to be delivered, you're not alone. Manufacturers nationwide are reporting longer delays than ever on home goods because of supply chain issues.

A new storefront on the West Side could be the answer to many peoples' problems, as they look for a sofa to sit in or a bed to sleep in.

"This space on the West Side answered every single question for us, having the boutique side and two additional warehouse spaces in the back " Owner Megans Giampapa says.

FURN on Leonard is a new face in Grand Rapids. The liquidation furniture boutique replenishes its inventory with overstock furniture from Wayfair and Target almost weekly as they sell product, which keeps its supply chain moving along quickly.

"I was a real estate agent and interior designer, working 150 hours a week, and I quit my job," Giampapa says.

The longtime realtor made the jump and opened the store about two months ago, ready to bring something much-needed to the community.

"It seems like I'm the only one that's able to get furniture," she says. "I have plenty of customers that come in that have a couch that they have purchased, but it's not coming in for six months."

For P.J. Pallini and his wife, it's important for them to not be held back by big box stores with long wait.



"It's convenient to go and just get something," he says. "When you need something, you need it now, not one month or so down the road then being concerned with 'Is this really what we're getting or not.'"

Supply chain issues also mean higher prices at some retailers, and Giampapa's daughter and business partner Emma says she's noticed customers in a bind.

"People are in need of an option to get things without it going radically overbudget," she says. "People are just really worried about not being able to get what they need, especially furniture that is essential."

All of these factors combined means good business for Furn on Leonard, changing up their floor plan weekly as furniture sells out. It's not just about finding customers a good deal, but also something they'll really enjoy.



"So many people have a hard time actually being able to put pieces together," Giampapa says. "They'll find a piece they love and they have no idea how to accessorize it or bring other pieces in. That's what I'm here to do."

FURN on Leonard is also using Facebook Marketplace to keep customers updated on their inventory.





►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.