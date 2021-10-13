It's been 10 years since the death of Walker Police Officer Trevor Slot

Officer Slot is survived by his wife and two daughters who were young when their father passed away.

WYOMING, Mich. — Today marks 10 years since Walker Police Officer Trevor Slot died in the line of duty.

Officer Slot was struck and killed by a bank robbery suspect while trying to stop two bank robbers on I-96 near 8th Avenue after robbing a bank in Ravenna.

He served nine years with the Walker Police Department and previously served with the Lowell and St. Joseph police departments. Officer Slot's wife passed away back in 2016 after a battle with cancer.

Officer Slot's two daughters who were young when their father passed away.

“They were very young, when he was killed, and they're 18 and almost 16 now, and they do enjoy hearing those stories of their dad and it just gets to them to know him on a deeper level,” said Captain Brandyn Heugel. “So his family has kept in touch with the department over the years. Yes, they will always be family.”

A memorial service is planned for this Saturday, Oct. 16 10 a.m. in Walker City Central park.

