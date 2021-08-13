'It's emotional': Two-sided mask rally brings passion to Kent County Health Department

"We love our children," said Jillian, "every single one of us. The anti's and the pro's, we love our children and we want what's best for them."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What started as a rally to promote a mask mandate in Kent County Schools turned into much more along Fuller Avenue Friday afternoon.

People on both sides of the discussion rallied in front of the Kent County Health Department for hours to voice their opinions.

This event was originally planned by the Smart Science Alliance, which is a "group of concerned parents that are promoting science-based decision and fighting for a mask mandate in Kent County schools until the vaccine is available to all ages."

But when the day came, those on the other side showed up as well - a group that does not agree with mask wearing or mandating them.

"I didn't think it would be this aggressive because both sides agreed to be peaceful and calm," said Marie, a Forest Hills parent who did not want to identify her last name.

Marie is also a leader in the Smart Science Alliance group fighting for a mask mandate.

"I have people that I love who are immunocompromised," she said.

13 ON YOUR SIDE also spoke to another concerned mother named Mallory who is hoping the county will implement a mask mandate.

"Kids can't do anything to protect themselves other than rely on others at this point until the vaccines are available," Mallory said.

The group in favor of mask wearing sat along one side of the Fuller Avenue coloring the sidewalks with chalk.

On the other side of the road, was another group, also verbalizing their thoughts.

"Unfortunately if we have to muzzle our children that's not upholding our rights," said Jillian, a mother of children in the GRPS district.

This group was fighting against mask wearing and does not want a mask mandate to be implemented in county schools.

"We're not trying to force other parents to un-mask their kids," Jillian said, "just like we don't want our kids to be forced to be masked."

Another man, who did not want to share his name, said, "people need to wake up and stop being sheep, and they need to follow the science and not wear these damn masks."

Marie added, "I don't know why this became about politics, and I don't know why this became about religion and it should just be about science."

"We love our children," said Jillian, "every single one of us. The anti's and the pro's, we love our children and we want what's best for them."

