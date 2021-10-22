'It's exciting!': Grand Haven officially opens social district

Right now, only four businesses have been approved to sell alcoholic beverages in the social district.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Another social district is officially underway along the lakeshore.

Friday marks the first day of Grand Haven's Social District, and city leaders and businesses are hopeful that it all goes well, so that this new kind of drinking can be here to stay.

"People can come and get a beer, cocktail, or a glass of wine and then go window shop," said John Motz, the general manager for popular local brewery, Odd Side Ales.

"We're looking forward to another thing that will bring the community down here together even more," he added.

The city has already seen success with outdoor dining, so when city council approved adding a social district in August, the Downtown Development Authority knew it would be another draw to the area.

"The recovery from the pandemic for local businesses is something that's going to take years, and this is just another way we can help expand their footprint," said Grand Haven Main Street Executive Director Jeremy Swiftney.

But the process to finalize a social district isn't a fast one.

"We had to wait for the state and figure out when approvals would come, but the ultimate goal is that it goes on indefinitely," Swiftney said.

Right now, only four businesses have been approved to sell alcoholic beverages in the social district; Odd Side Ales, Kirby House, 12 Corners Vineyards, and Grand Armory Brewing.

But Swiftney said there are many more on their way to approval.

"Things definitely slow down here after Labor day going into the off-season "and this is just one more aspect of town that will bring people out."

There are some important rules to keep in mind, though. No outside alcohol is allowed, and your drink must be clearly labeled.

People also can't take their drinks into any stores or other restaurants, and they must be consumed within the limits of the social district.

"We hope that people can be responsible adults, and that everybody can enjoy the social district responsibly," said Jeremy Swiftney.

And even though temperatures are dropping, Grand Haven's snow melt system means the sidewalks will be snow-free.

"The downtown area is already great for foot traffic and window shopping," said John Motz, "and what better way to do it than with a beer or a cocktail in your hand."

Grand Haven's Social District is open Monday - Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. It will also not be open during festivals or social events within the district.

