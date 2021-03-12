'It's not funny, and we will find you': Prosecutor, superintendent react to threats that closed schools

"The district fully intends to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," said superintendent Jason Kennedy, "this is no joke."

FRUITPORT, Mich. — When school shootings happen, officials say there's usually a spike in phony threats. Four West Michigan school districts were forced to close Friday for that very reason.

Law enforcement, prosecutors, and school leaders said they are taking these situations very seriously. Leaders like Jason Kennedy, the superintendent of Fruitport Community Schools, one of the district's that closed after receiving a specific, time bound threat early Friday morning.

"This is not funny, and it is not a joke," said Kennedy. "We take this very seriously."

Ionia Public Schools, Big Rapids, and Chippewa Hills Schools in Mecosta County all also closed out of caution.

Fruitport's closure included all after-school events, activities, and facility rentals. Staff was also told not to report to work.

"This has had a far-reaching impact on our school and community," said Kennedy, "and we will find this individual or individuals responsible for making this threat."

Although Fruitport High School recently finished a $48 million construction project designed to make it harder for a potential shooter, Kennedy said any threats have to be taken very seriously.

"The district fully intends to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law," said Kennedy, "and there is nothing about this that the district finds funny or in a joking manner."

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson is the one of those people in charge of holding threat-makers accountable by law.

"Law enforcement will find you," he said, "and I can guarantee you that there will be consequences for your actions. This type of stuff is not a joke."

Hilson said specific charges would be dependent on the circumstances of a threat, but they can range from misdemeanors all the way to felonies if appropriate, where the offender could spend up to 20 years in prison.

"Whether you feel it's a prank or not, it's not funny," Hilson said, "we don't consider it funny, and we are going to treat it accordingly."

Prosecutor Hilson added that he's confident that offenders will always be caught, because of the technology and skills of law enforcement.

"There aren't too many things people can do where they can hide and be anonymous," he said.

As for school on Monday at Fruitport Schools, superintendent Kennedy said the district will not be making a decision until they have enough information from the appropriate agencies. He said they met Friday afternoon for an update on the investigation, and that the school will keep the community updated over the weekend.

"These events can happen anywhere, anytime, any place," said Kennedy, "so we need to be absolutely vigilant."

