'It's pretty fun:' Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore get free snowboarding lessons

Chill West Michigan, a non-profit organization, is teaching about 25 kids how to snowboard.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two dozen Muskegon county kids got to cross something off their bucket lists Wednesday night. Members of the Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore hit the slopes at Cannonsburg Ski Area, thanks to a local non-profit.

"I'm just really excited to be out here and shares like what feels like a once in a lifetime opportunity for these kids," BGCML Adventure Sports Coordinator Tiwi Freeman says.

Snowboarding is a first for these kids, like 11-year-old Oscar Bailey.

"It just feels relaxing. It's like I'm going a wave," he says. "I am enjoying it very much because just look around, you can do so much stuff and you can play with friends and hang around."

He and other BGCML kids are getting six lessons at Cannonsburg, through non-profit organization Chill West Michigan.

"Snowboarding is different because you have to make sure you get in your action stance and stuff. It's pretty fun," Bailey says.

"Oftentimes we sit in what's comfortable for us, so regardless of the activity, trying something new and learning more about yourself is important for anybody," Freeman says.

Chill West Michigan got the kids the transportation, gear and lessons they need. The non-profit's mission is to break down barriers for those who normally wouldn't get the chance to learn a sport like this.

"We just want to build empowerment, using board sports as a vehicle of empowerment, bridging the gap in board sports and the outdoor industry to make it accessible to all," Local Program Coordinator Amanda Westra says.

Even though snowboarding isn't the easiest sport to learn, these kids know you have to step out of your comfort zone once in a while.

"It was cold and wet," 14-year-old Ashlyn Dusen says. "But it was fun, really slippery, kind of got hurt a little bit but... I think it's important because more people can get involved and have more fun and meet new people."

Wednesday night's lesson was the third in their six-week program. While some kids were still getting the techniques down, there were plenty going down the magic carpet and even using the tow rope to get down the bunny hill.

