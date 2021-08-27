'It's simply not okay': Grand Haven's Mayor discusses vandalism charges thanks to new surveillance cams on the pier

"We've caught four people who are actually up on charges," said Bob Monetza, "they were all caught on video scratching and doing graffiti."

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Grand Haven police are still looking for two subjects that were caught vandalizing the front lighthouse on the South Pier, but the new surveillance system has proven it won't be too easy to get away.

In June, five cameras were installed along the pier as a way to help stop vandalism.

"We were getting a lot of inappropriate vandalism," said Grand Haven Mayor Bob Monetza, "some was politically motivated, some was obnoxious and profane, but it was getting out of hand and we wanted to do something about it."

And in just a few short months, these new cameras have helped catch several vandals.

"We've caught four people who are actually up on charges," Monetza said, "they were all caught on video scratching and doing graffiti."

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety is also still looking for two people who were caught on video vandalizing the front pier last week.

"It's just simply not okay to do this," said Bob Monetza, "and we want people to know there are consequences."

Signs posted on both lighthouses also clearly state that patrons are being watched.

Monetza added that these lighthouses are an important part of the city's history, and they've worked hard for years to improve them for the community.

"It's the public's property," he said. "It's here for the public to enjoy and the public needs to respect that."

"There's no need for it, and we just don't want it to happen anymore," the Mayor added.

Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hawke also sat down with Lieutenant Joe Boyle in a public Facebook video last week to discuss the surveillance cameras.

Lt. Boyle is in charge of the South Pier Graffiti Prevention Project. They discussed how the system works, how the monitor it, and the success it's already had.

