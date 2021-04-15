'It's so awesome': Holland gift shop home to 2021 Tulip Time quilt up for raffle

"It looks a little different every year, but this year it has beautiful bright colors with a white background and the intricate details are just amazing."

HOLLAND, Mich. — As Tulip Time continues this week, small businesses in the area are again thankful for the business and the people they get to meet.

And for one long-time Holland shop, they're even more grateful to be displaying a special part of the event.

The Apothecary Gift Shop sits right along W. 8th Street in downtown Holland. It's been owned by the same family since 1961, where it started as a pharmacy.

"Tulip Time has been a part of my life for many, many years," said Jennifer Foley, family member and manager of Apothecary Gift Shop. "My great-grandma used to make us Dutch costumes."

Foley said she loves when Tulip Time comes around.

"We love to welcome in all of our new customers. We get to know a lot of new people from all over the world," she said.

This year, the gift shop is home to the beloved Tulip Time quilt. It is an annual tradition that raises money for the event.

"They wanted it in our window because we can display it to a lot of people, we're right on the main drag," said Foley.

People can put their name into a raffle and on the last day of the Tulip Time Festival one person will take home the handmade quilt.

Foley says, "It looks a little different every year, but this year it has beautiful bright colors with a white background and the intricate details are just amazing."

The Apothecary Gift Shop is also selling specific products where 20% of the proceeds go right back to Tulip Time, like mugs, candles and notebooks.

"We love partnering with Tulip Time in any way, shape or form we possibly can," said Foley. "So this is just one more way we can help them out."

"It brings people into our store so we get to connect with them as well as it's a great partnership," she said. "A lot of people come to Tulip Time, and then they realize how great Holland is and they want to come back."

