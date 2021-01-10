'It's so therapeutic': Local hunters excited for return of bow season

"A lot of people put in a month ahead of time to get ready for opening day, making sure everything is ready to go," said Sarah Jones, a hunter from Ada.

ALTO, Mich. — It's officially bow season, and West Michiganders are wasting no time getting back to the game.

"You're sitting up in a tree, quietly, not moving, and completely covered with camouflage," said Sarah Jones, a hunter from Ada who now hunts on family property just outside of Caledonia.

It's a season that Jones looks forward to every year, but it isn't easy.

"A lot of people put in a month ahead of time to get ready for opening day, making sure everything is ready to go," said Jones.

She added that for deer hunters, a lot of time and money goes into making sure the season is a success and it's about so much more than killing animals.

"People might think a lot of us are just going out to kill because it's fun or something, but a lot of people are actually going out to get their meat for the year," Jones said. "God created these animals for us to eat."

Jones and her husband, TJ, also said they take pride in their hunting because helps keep deer populations down, and helps the DNR regulate areas across Michigan. Buying tags for hunting season also puts money back into conservation efforts.

Jones said girls should never think hunting is only for men. She says it's fun and it's really an activity for everyone.

"You don't have your phone," she said, "and so it's like a therapy session, you're just with nature."

Bow season runs from Oct. 1 through Nov. 14.

Nov. 15 is when the regular firearm season starts.

Another bow season will return on Dec. 1 and run through Jan. 1. You can read more about rules and regulations, plus how to get involved, here.

