Ivanka Trump to visit West Michigan Monday

Her visit comes just days after President Donald Trump's rally in Muskegon County.
ALTO, Mich. — Ivanka Trump will soon be making her way to West Michigan.

The Trump/Pence campaign announced Saturday that Trump will be visiting Alto in Kent County on Monday, Oct. 19. She will be participating in a conversation with local supporters, the campaign said.

It is not yet known where the event will take place, but it is set to start at 4 p.m. This story will be updated as more information is released.

Trump's visit comes just days after President Donald Trump's rally in Muskegon County.

