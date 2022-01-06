Kent County teen convicted of murder as a 12-year-old now a free man

The Kent County Prosecutor says the juvenile system worked as designed to offer Jamarion Lawhorn treatment and the opportunity to return to public life.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County’s youngest convicted killer is now a free man.

Jamarion Lawhorn was 12 years old when he fatally stabbed 9-year-old Connor Verkerke on a playground in Kentwood back in 2014.

Lawhorn had been held at Evart Youth Academy, formerly the Muskegon River Youth Home, since his conviction.

Earlier this year, he was granted the opportunity to move into a private home as he transitions back to society.

Now, he has successfully completed his probation and is no longer under supervision.

"The juvenile system is designed, hopefully, for treatment to get these kids to not commit crimes and be in a better position in society. So yes, this is that's what this is designed to do...trying to rehabilitate, whether it be from an extreme, extraordinarily bad crime, or your run-of-the-mill retail fraud," Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said.

"We want to prevent that behavior from continuing on, especially when they get to the adult system. So this is how ideally, it would kind of work."

