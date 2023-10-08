Watch the moment the James DeYoung Power Plant is imploded in Holland

After a 3-minute warning siren, demolition crews underwent the controlled implosion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOLLAND, Michigan — The James DeYoung Power Plant will be demolished by a controlled implosion Thursday morning.

The Holland Board of Public Works (BPW) said the demolition is expected to happen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Residents in the area should expect a loud sound from the implosion, as well as dust in the area that is expected to clear after a few minutes.

Pine Avenue by the Holland Police Department is expected to be closed for about 30 minutes.

The demolition is closed to the public. 13 ON YOUR SIDE will livestream the event.

The James DeYoung Power Plant opened in 1939 and closed in 2017. Demolition began in May. The area will be restored after the demolition.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.