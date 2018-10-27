GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Actress and political activist Jane Fonda is encouraging people in Michigan to vote next month and vote democratic.

The movie star was the featured speaker at a rally Friday night at the Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids.

“Not only do we have to go to the polls, we must bring our friends and our families,” Fonda told the cheering crowd.

The 80-year-old actress says she started taking a particular interest in Michigan issues after her marriage to Royal Oak native Tom Hayden in the early 1970’s.

“I was married to Michigan,” Fonda explained. “I was married to Tom Hayden, a great guy from Royal Oak. We came all the time to Michigan and I developed a real love for Michigan.”

Many in the Grand Rapids audience said the feeling is mutual.

“I love Jane,” said Ellen Margelis. “She is a woman and a progressive and we need that.”

“She brings a lot of controversy with her wherever she goes,” said Chris Harrington. “But she is also a well-spoken individual and I think she has something important to say.”

During her talk Fonda urged voters to elect candidates who will uphold the Michigan One Fair Wage law that gradually raises the minimum wage. And to support leaders who will push back against policies that she says threaten our democracy.

“This is a very dangerous time,” she says. “I’m just about 81-years-old and this is the most important election of my life time. It’s never been this important.”

Fonda is joining other celebrities and activists for rallies in several Michigan cities to explain the importance of One Fair Wage and urge people to get out and vote Nov. 6.

“The Democrats have to take back the House of Representatives, at the very least, so we can somehow mitigate against some of the policies that are being enacted right now that will infringe on civil society democratic rights,” she says.

