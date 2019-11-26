GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Stumped on what to get the animal-lover in your life? The John Ball Zoo might have the answer.

From Friday, Nov. 29 through Dec. 6, the zoo is offering 10% off a membership.

A John Ball Zoo membership means exclusive member-only access to events and discounts on special events and birthdays. Another big selling point is members get free or discounted admission to more than 150 Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facilities across the country.

Current zoo members can also get in on the Black Friday sale and renew their memberships with the 10% discount too.

You can purchase a membership online or by calling 616-336-4312. To get the discount, use code HOLIDAY to get 10% off.

The 2020 season at the John Ball Zoo starts up Friday, April 3, 2020.

