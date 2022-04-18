Jeep-only car show to benefit people with disabilities

This year, Kenzie's BE Cafe will get 75% of the proceeds, which is currently being built in Grand Haven and will employ individuals with disabilities.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich — A fundraiser and raffle in Grand Haven is raising money for a great cause, and the winner could get a brand new car for just $100! JeepFest is a Jeep-only car show, hosted by the Grand Haven Rotary Club.

This is the event's second year, where they sell raffle tickets to win a blue 2022 Jeep Wrangler Sport two-door. Then, 75% of the proceeds from the raffle are given to an organization chosen by the club. The other 25% will go to the rotary's international water projects in Honduras.

This year, the rotary has chosen Kenzie's BE Café to get 75% of the proceeds, which is currently being built in Grand Haven and will employ individuals with disabilities.

"They actually reached out to us," said Erin Lyon with Kenzie's BE Café, "and it's just such a huge, huge blessing. We're so thankful and so grateful that they see the benefit of this project and what it's going to give back to the community."

Tickets are $100 each ($103 with a credit card fee), and only 750 tickets are available. They can be bought online or in person at Jumpin' Java on Washington Street. The event itself will be May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Grand Haven. The winner of the jeep will be announced at 1 p.m.

Registration fee includes a t-shirt, bag, sticker and other swag, and your entry to win prizes in one of the three registration categories.

