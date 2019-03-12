GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Convicted killer Jeffrey Willis is appealing his conviction for the 2013 abduction and murder of 25-year-old Jessica Heeringa, a mother of a three-year-old son who disappeared while working at a gas station in Norton Shores.

On Tuesday, an attorney appeared before the Michigan Court of Appeals asking that Willis get a new trial.

The lawyer says a so-called rape kit linked to Willis during the Heeringa murder trial shouldn't have been mentioned in court. She also says Willis was hurt by pre-trial publicity.

On May 17, 2016, Jeffrey Willis was arrested for the attempted abduction of a teenage girl and police connected him with the disappearance of Heeringa, and the murder of another Muskegon County woman named Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis is serving a life term for the murders of Heeringa and Rebekah Bletsch, a jogger who was fatally shot in 2014. Willis also filed an appeal in that case, but arguments were not heard in court on Tuesday.

Even though he was tried and convicted for Heeringa's death, Willis said at his sentencing that he is innocent.

A ruling in the appeal is not expected for several weeks.

