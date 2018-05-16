MUSKEGON, Mich.- On May 16, a Muskegon County jury may start deliberating in the murder and kidnapping trial of Jessica Heeringa.

Jeffrey Willis is accused of abducting and killing Norton Shores convenience store clerk Heeringa in 2013. Tuesday the prosecution called Norton Shores Detective Mike Kasher as their final witness.

Kasher was the detective assigned to investigate when Heeringa disappeared. He says a task force ran down thousands of tips and interviewed dozens of suspects.

“We had people that we suspected, we had people that looked good for it,” said Kasher. “Then they always alibied out."

The big break in the case came in 2016 when Willis was charged with kidnapping a teenager. Police say they found evidence linking him to the 2014 murder of Rebekah Bletch and the 2013 disappearance of Jessica Heeringa.

“I was very cautious in the investigation and did not jump on the band wagon and say he is our guy, Mr. Willis is our guy,” remembers Kasher. “I’m going to see what the evidence provides.”

Although her body was never found, the prosecution says there is overwhelming evidence Willis kidnapped and killed Heeringa. Willis is already serving a life sentence for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM