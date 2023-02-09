Jenison Bands holding fundraisers to send students to Macy's Thanksgiving parade

Organizers have a $100,000 goal to help send about 200 students in the band to New York for the parade, and they need your help.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — November is several months away, but the Jenison High School Band is already focused on Thanksgiving.

The Jenison community is beginning to ramp up their fundraising efforts after their high school band was selected to perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade back in April.

The school was gifted a $10,000 grant at the announcement, which gave them a much-needed kick start. But in order to send those almost 200 students to New York come November, their goal is 10 times that, at $100,000.

Right now, they're just under a quarter of their goal. Fundraising organizers say coming up with that funding is a tall order, but they're willing to put in the work to make it happen.

"Watching the Macy's Parade has been on my bucket list. So now knowing that our kids get to actually be in that parade, I will move mountains for that to happen," said Melissa Cagle, fundraising chair.

Organizers have already been actively raising money, but now those efforts are getting kicked into high gear.

One of their bigger events happening in March is a semiformal that's open to the public. It will feature food, a silent auction, a cash bar and more.

Director of Bands Dave Zamborsky has high hopes of making that $100,000 goal. He says students have long been looking forward to representing not only their school, but the state of Michigan as a whole.

"I think it also extends beyond just the band program to not only our school, but the Jenison community and really all of West Michigan, I think it's something to celebrate, that we've achieved something that is pretty tough to accomplish, and a big deal," said Zamborsky. "It's going to be a huge, memorable experience for these kids and their families. And we hope that the West Michigan community will come together and help support that."

Organizers say they are currently looking for businesses to sponsor the t-shirts that will be sold as a fundraiser all around West Michigan. If you're interested in supporting the Jenison High School Marching Band directly, you can donate to their Give Butter page by clicking here.

