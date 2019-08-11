GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 8-year-old Jenison boy is making sure at least 25 West Michigan families have a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey and pumpkin pie.

Third grader Trae Hicks is using money he earns doing chores around the house and donations from relatives to buy everything needed for Thanksgiving dinners.

He started this charitable project three years ago after noticing homeless people near a shelter. The first year he helped three families, last year five and this year his goal is 25.

“Some other people aren't as fortunate, so, if we can, we should give stuff to the less fortunate so they can have a normal life just like us,” he said. “I just decided I could give them the Thanksgiving dinner I was going to have.”

“He wants to do what he can do to help,” said Tami Harnish, Hicks' aunt. “They say that you teach kids. Honestly, kids teach us just as much.”

Harnish said they find families to help through school contacts and community social media pages. A couple of Hicks' friends and their parents are also participating in the Thanksgiving dinner distribution this year.

“That’s the whole point of this,” Harnish said. “Get more people involved, more people aware of the situations we have in our own communities. It’s a really good learning experience for the boys.”

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.