JENISON, Mich. - An elementary school in Jenison is bringing in inspectors to review playground safety after a student wandered into a nearby lake.

It happened Wednesday, May 9 at Bursley Elementary near Port Sheldon street and 112th avenue. The school is right next to Rushmore Lake.

Jenison Superintendent Tom TenBrink says six children were on the playground along with two adults when the child managed to slip away. It's believed the student opened a nearby gate and wandered into the lake.

After calling for help, one of the adults found the child in the water. The student was spitting out water but otherwise okay. The superintendent says it's not clear who installed the gates because they were not part of the original fence. TenBrink says the fences are now locked as the investigation continues.

