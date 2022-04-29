Jenison High School marching band selected for Macy's parade

Students are being surprised with the announcement Friday morning.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Drumroll, please! The Jenison High School marching band will soon be superstars in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Macy's Parade officials, including creative director and head of the band selection committee Wesley Whatley, announced the invitation Friday morning to surprise students.

Out of hundreds of applicants, only 10 marching bands have made the cut to join the prestigious parade's lineup.

In past years, other West Michigan high school bands have been invited to the parade, including the Rockford High School marching band in 2017.

