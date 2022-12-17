Jenison Public Schools addresses 'racist behavior' of students during game against Wyoming

"This is sickening to me," the Jenison Superintendent wrote in a statement to parents.

Jenison Public Schools released a statement after students were involved in apparent 'racist behavior' during a boys high school basketball game against Wyoming Public Schools Friday night.

A Jenison student allegedly put his hands under his armpits and made monkey noises while an African American student from Wyoming shot a free throw.

"This is sickening to me and it does not represent the Wildcat Way character traits we expect all of our students to live out," Jenison Superintendent Brandon Graham said in a statement to parents Saturday.

"More importantly, it does not represent who we are, who we aspire to be, or the behavior we expect at JPS," he wrote.

Graham says the school system is holding all involved students accountable for their actions and continues to investigate the situation. There was support available for students upset by the situation.

A video posted by spectator Daryl Nonteria Raybon shows the alleged acts during the game:

Long post alert- I’m disgusted , upset and disappointed that nothing was done at the game last night . You have a from... Posted by Daryl Nonteria Raybon on Saturday, December 17, 2022

"We all need to hold each other accountable and set the standard for how we treat others. Racist behavior in our schools is unacceptable, and we will not be silent and perpetuate it," Graham wrote.

In an email posted to a private Facebook group from the Wyoming Superintendent, the Superintendent Craig Hoekstra said:

"I'm disappointed to be reaching out to you this morning. However, I must bring attention, and ask for a resolution, to what is being viewed, and understood, as racist actions from your student body at last night's boys basketball game versus Wyoming High School.

Given that an African American scholar-athlete is shooting a free throw at this particular moment in the game, the monkey noises coming from the student section certainly appear to be directed at him.

This targeted behavior is deplorable and unacceptable, and as we strive for equity and inclusion for all, we must hold members of our communities to a high standard of respect, responsibility and sportsmanship. I am asking you to look into, and address, the actions of the spectators demonstrating this behavior so that all individuals, no matter if they are members of your community or those visiting, are treated with dignity and respect."

Any disciplinary actions against the involved students have not yet been announced.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.