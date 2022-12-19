Jenison Public Schools discuss basketball incident with district students

Jenison Public Schools used the Friday night incident to help educate their students on racial stereotypes and why those actions were offensive.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Jenison Public Schools is taking action after a video went viral online of a basketball game against Jenison and Wyoming High School Friday night.

In an email that was sent out to parents, the school district said that they had conversations with all of their grade levels.

Those talks were meant to help reinforce character, while also addressing racial stereotypes and how hurtful they can be.

You can't see the students, but you can hear them making "monkey sounds".

In the email to parents, Superintendent Dr. Brandon Graham said that their conversations for fifth and sixth graders and Junior and Senior High Students focused on the stereotypes used and why the actions were offensive, dehumanizing and hurtful.

In a statement released on Saturday, Jenison Public Schools addressed the steps they're taking to correct the issue including:

1. Holding any students accountable for the incident

2. Making contact with Wyoming Public Schools and apologizing for the behavior

3. Talking to hurt students in the Jenison school district, taking time to listen to their concerns.

13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the Michigan High School Athletics Association Communications Director, Geoff Kimmerly, who agrees that this incident should be used as a teaching moment.

"Certainly, there is no place for this in society, Especially since we're talking about a basketball game which we consider an educational opportunity. What we have to do in a situation like this is make it a learning opportunity so that those who are in the wrong understand why they're in the wrong."

13 ON YOUR SIDE also reached out to the Wyoming School District, but have not heard back. However, in a letter addressed to Jenison school district officials, Wyoming Superintendent Craig Hoekstra said:

"We must hold members of our communities to a high standard of respect, responsibility, and good sportsmanship."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.