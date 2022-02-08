Boss: Mom of alleged school shooter felt she was failing him

Jennifer Crumbley's boss, Andrew Smith, testified Tuesday that she said right before the shooting that she felt she was failing her son.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — A judge in Michigan is hearing evidence to determine if the parents of a teenager accused of killing four students will face trial.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are charged with involuntary manslaughter. They’re accused of making a gun accessible to Ethan Crumbley and failing to intervene when he showed possible signs of mental distress.

Four students at Oxford High School were killed and seven more people were injured on Nov. 30. Earlier that day, the Crumbleys declined to take Ethan home when they were confronted with their son's drawings of violence.

