x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jessica Ann Tyson wins Kentwood Ward 2 Commissioner vote

Tyson will face off against Dan VanderMolen, who received the second highest number of votes, in November.
Credit: Jessica Ann Tyson for Kentwood City Commissioner - Ward 2 Facebook page

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Voters in Kentwood voted to oust Ward 2 commissioner Tom McKelvey in favor of Jessica Ann Tyson on Tuesday. McKelvey has served Kentwood as the Ward 2 commissioner since 2017.

While Tyson received the most votes tonight, she did not get 50% of the votes. This means Tyson will face off against Dan VanderMolen, who received the second highest number of votes, in November's general election.

Tyson is a business owner in Kentwood. In the past, she has served as a board member to the Economic Development Council and as an executive board member for the the Kentwood Community Foundation.

To see the full election results, click here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.