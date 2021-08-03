Jessica Ann Tyson wins Kentwood Ward 2 Commissioner vote

Tyson will face off against Dan VanderMolen, who received the second highest number of votes, in November.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Voters in Kentwood voted to oust Ward 2 commissioner Tom McKelvey in favor of Jessica Ann Tyson on Tuesday. McKelvey has served Kentwood as the Ward 2 commissioner since 2017.

While Tyson received the most votes tonight, she did not get 50% of the votes. This means Tyson will face off against Dan VanderMolen, who received the second highest number of votes, in November's general election.

Tyson is a business owner in Kentwood. In the past, she has served as a board member to the Economic Development Council and as an executive board member for the the Kentwood Community Foundation.

