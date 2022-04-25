Jewish Federation of GR collecting donations for Ukrainian refugees

The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids is working with their Detroit branch to raise donations for Ukrainian refugees. Here's how you can help.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids is working with their Detroit branch to help Ukrainian refugees through an effort called Partnership Together.

Partnership Together works to strengthen relationships between the United States and Israel. When the war started in Ukraine, 1,000 refugees fled and settled in the central Galilee region of Israel. The Jewish Federation reached out to help the refugees, and officials were told there was a desperate need for socks and underwear.

People from both Grand Rapids and Detroit worked together to collect 100 pounds of clothing, which was shipped earlier this month to a shopping center set up for refugees in a parking garage.

“It was extremely important for them, that these women arrived, and for them to retain their dignity,” said Sandi Simms, a board member with the Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids. "They were allowed, they were given the space, they were given as much time as they wanted, there was no questions asked, take what you need, take what you need for your family, and no questions.”

Anyone interested in helping the people of Ukraine can donate at the Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids’ website. All proceeds benefit Ukrainian refugees, no matter their faith.

"The need is huge. And we continue to do the best we can," said Simms. "And we need as much help as we can, is really the message."

More information on the Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids can be found here.

