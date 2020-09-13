Jill Biden visiting Grand Rapids this week

Biden will begin the day in Grand Rapids visiting The Kid’s Food Basket with Hillary Scholten.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Second Lady Jill Biden, wife to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, will soon be visiting the mitten state.

Biden’s campaign announced Sunday that Mrs. Biden will be visiting Grand Rapids and Battle Creek Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Biden will begin the day in Grand Rapids touring The Kid’s Food Basket with Hillary Scholten, who is the Democrat running to replace Rep. Justin Amash in Michigan's 3rd Congressional district. The tour is scheduled to happen at 10:55 a.m.

Later, Biden will join Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in Battle Creek, where the two will participate in a listening session with military families. This is set to start at 2 p.m.

Jill Biden’s visit comes just a week after Joe Biden made his way to Lansing. While in Michigan, Joe Biden spoke with autoworkers about his new plan focused on boosting American manufacturing.

