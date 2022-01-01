Looking for a new job? Next week could be your chance

The week-long event is looking to connect over 500 job seekers with 100 employers. Both in-person and phone interviews will be held.

WYOMING, Mich. — If you're looking for a new job, an event in the first week of January could give you a shot to snag one.

Express Employment Professionals of Grand Rapids will be hosting a week-long career fair with over 500 available positions. This "New Year New Career" event will be held Jan. 3-7 and recruit for light industrial and skilled trades jobs. More than 100 employers are looking to hire.

Those interested can participate in both in-person and phone interviews all day, every day through the first week of the year.

Director of Operations David Robb says the event could allow job seekers to choose between dozens of job opportunities to find the right fit for them.

“As we move into 2022, companies are continuing to ramp up their hiring efforts as they look towards growth goals over the next year," Robb said in a release. "This year we are seeing more hiring demand than ever before for this time of year. It is a great time for someone to find a job if they are not currently working or to potentially move to a better job if they are employed."

Some of the open positions include the following:

Machine Operator - $15-$18.75/hr

CNC Machine Operator - $16-$17.50/hr

CNC Router Operator - $18-$20/hr

CNC Machinist - $18-$21/hr

Production Worker - $15-$17/hr

Wood Production Team Member - $15.79-$17.29/hr

Mechanical Assembly - $15-$17/hr

Electrical Assembly - $15-$17.50/hr

Press Operator - $17.50-$20/hr

Shipping & Receiving - $14-$18/hr

Warehouse Worker - $14-$17/hr

Forklift Driver - $15-$17/hr

Delivery Driver - $17-$18/hr

MIG/TIG Welder/Fabricator - $18-$21/hr

General Labor - $14-$16/hr

Apartment Maintenance Technician - $16-$20/hr

Alarm Service Technician - $26-$32/hr

Maintenance Technician - $24-$28/hr

Sanitation Technician - $15-$17/hr

Print Production Specialist - $15-$19/hr

Plastic Extrusion Operator - $15-$16/hr

Image Press Operator - $15-$20/hr

Bindery Assistant - $16/hr

Saw Operator - $15-$17/hr

Secondary Operator/Finisher - $17.25/hr

Quality Inspector - $14-$17/hr

Sewer/Upholsterer - $16-$20/hr

Racker/Packer - $15-$16/hr

Grounds Worker- $14-$15/hr

Industrial Cleaner - $14-$15/hr

Seasonal Snow Shovelers - $18-$25/hr

A phone interview can be scheduled here. The phone interviews will be held between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Walk-up interviews will be held at the Express Employment Professionals building at 1760 44th St SW #10 in Wyoming between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

